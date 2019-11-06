news, local-news,

Barossa's global wine exports have reached a pleasing record value, Wine Australia's September 2019 Wine Export report announced last week. The Barossa zone, encompassing both Barossa Valley and Eden Valley, showed an impressive 28 per cent growth in the past 12 months to reach a total value of over $211 million. 'The strength in Barossa's premium wine offer is reflected in the dramatic year on year increases in both volume and value,' Barossa Grape and Wine Association shared from the report. 'The average value for Barossa Valley wine exports is up 44 per cent to $20.33/l, five times the national average of $3.74/l. 'Barossa tops the country's premium wine producing regions in volume, exporting over 12.5 million litres in the 12 months to September 2019, up 12 per cent. The association is further delighted the market share growth of almost $100 million over nine years. 'This results also indicate a sustained increase in demand for Barossa wines and the success of the regional export strategy combined with the efforts of Barossa wine companies focused on growth in overseas markets.' Yalumba Family Winemakers managing director Nick Waterman also shares the success. "Wine Australia's Far from Ordinary campaign, together with a significant focus from our distributor in the USA saw Yalumba and our key Hill Smith Family brands achieve significant increases in sales, a trend we hope continues," he said. "Barossa continues to a be region recognised by US trade and consumers as producing a diverse range of high quality wines," Mr Waterman added. While China maintains its position as the region's most valuable export market, encouraging growth has been seen in the US, with average per litre value up 11 per cent to $12.33/l and a total value of $15 million, up 6 per cent. Nationally, bottled wine exports have increased seven per cent in value, reaching $289 billion. Meanwhile Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said, "The growth in value reflected a strong underlying story with growth in all price segments above $5 per litre, with wine shipped at an average value of $10 per litre and above, reaching record levels for both value and volume."

