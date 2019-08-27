news, local-news,

While Barossa's unique wine fraternity's core focus - to preserve and grow the wine, viticulture, gastronomy, heritage and art - remains unchanged, for the first time in its 45-year history it will be steered by a woman. Yet if you ask newly inducted Grand Master Louisa Rose her views on guiding the Barons of Barossa Grand Council, she shared how during her 10 years as the only female Baron to sit on the council, she hadn't given it much thought. "Women have always worked alongside the men in vineyards, worked in wineries, so it only seems natural," she said. And in true Barossa spirit she pay homage to the work of pioneering women in wine such as Margaret Lehmann, Helen Burge and Prue Henschke. Ms Rose, who is head of winemaking at Yalumba Family Wines, explained how she nominated for the esteemed position after Grand Master of 10 years Stephen Henschke communicated his intentions to step down from the role. She was also keen to highlight the work of Mr Henschke and fellow Barossa Baron Colin Glaezter who has also stepped down. "It would be appropriate to mention that both Stephen and Colin have been long-serving members of the Grand Council and made significant contributions to Barons of Barossa and the Barossa community," she said. "Stephen has overseen the early transformation of the Barons from a secret society in brightly coloured dressing gowns to being recognised as a group of people focused on the wellbeing and future of the Barossa," Ms Rose said. This month she welcomed new Barons to the Grand Council - Troy Kalleske, Adrian Hoffmann and Mark McNamara, existing Baron Grant Burge and for the first time will be joined by not one but two women, Barbara Storey and Jo Irvine. They council is further supported by a list of Barons from the region. "All of these people have great passion for all things Barossa and their individual skills and experiences will be of immense value," Ms Rose shared. Ms Rose also steps into an new era where the Barons roll out their most ambitious project 'The Barossa Cellar' which was softly open to supporters and wine delegates earlier this month. "Right now the key is to finish The Barossa Cellar and make sure it lives up to what it will be - the heart and soul, and spirited home of wine," she said. "We will work closely with the Barossa Grape and Wine Association to ensure our magnificent wine collection of donated wines promotes the Barossa to a global audience." RELATED: The Barossa Cellar's special preview opening Ms Rose also promoted Barons of Barossa long philanthropic history, having initiated and funded numerous Barossa community projects including a prestigious trophy awarded during the annual Barossa Wine Show. "Through our regular events such as Declaration of Vintage and First taste of Vintage (in February), as well as the activities of The Barossa Cellar, we have an incredible opportunity to give back to the Barossa community," she added.

