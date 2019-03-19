Free wine masterclass featured Barossa winemakers

news, local-news,

A State Government sponsored event at Cellar Door Fest included a free masterclass with some prestigious Barossa winemakers. Elderton and Hentley Wines were invited as part of the Great Wine Capitals Knowledge Exchange Program at Cellar Door Fest between March 15 and 17. The Cellar Door Fest featured more than 150 South Australian food and beverage experiences attracting 10,000 patrons. "The international reputation of South Australia's wine regions continues to grow, so the Marshall Liberal Government is pleased to provide $50,000 in funding for a Great Wine Capitals Knowledge Exchange Program to further capitalise on the state's membership," said Minister Whetstone, speaking prior to the event. "One of the key benefits to being a member of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is our access to experts, innovators, and their wealth of global experience and we are committed to bringing that expertise to South Australia to share knowledge and build capability and capacity. "As part of the exchange program, we are also launching an outbound program, offering South Australian wine industry participants the chance to apply for bursaries to travel to one or more Great Wine Capital regions. "Whether they learn about wine making, viticulture, AgTech, innovation, biosecurity practices or Research and Development, these bursaries will support our wine industry's learning and knowledge exchange. "We are very excited to have Chapel Hill Winery, Whistling Kite Wines, Penfolds, d'Arenberg, Elderton and Hentley Farm Wines in the Great Wine Capitals Discovery Space - all fantastic wineries representing a number of our state's wine regions. "The Great Wine Capitals Discovery Space is also the ideal place to learn more about our state's membership of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, which strengthens South Australia's global reputation as a world-leading wine producer."

