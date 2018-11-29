Greenock’s organic winery shines | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

One of the state’s most innovative organic producers based in the Barossa has shone at the fifth annual Australian Organic Awards for Excellence by winning double honours. Kalleske Wines won the hotly contested Certified Organic Wine Business of the Year award against McLaren Vale’s Angove Family Winemakers, Orange’s Tamburlaine Wines and Canowindra’s Windowrie Wines. The Kalleske family run business further won the prestigious Certified Organic Alcoholic Beverage of the Year prize. The vineyard, situated in Greenock, has been certified organic since 1998 and is the oldest certified organic and biodynamic vineyard and winery in the Barossa. The awards were hosted in Canberra on Tuesday evening at Pialligo Estate Glasshouse by leading not-for-profit industry group Australian Organic. It celebrated the outstanding and innovative contributions members of the nation’s organic industry have made over the past year, showcasing leading products, businesses and individuals. Dignitaries in attendance at the prestigious event included Minister for Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews, Greens’ Senator Sarah Hanson-Young and SA senator Rex Patrick. This year’s judges expressed how entrants, including the Kalleske family, exceeded expectations with so many innovative new products, successful business stories and extraordinary individuals. Australian Organic is the leading industry peak body responsible for ensuring organic standards in Australia remain in the hands of the industry. Australian Organic established an organic certification scheme to independently verify that farmers and processors were producing in accord with those standards and also introduced the highly recognisable Bud logo. Their symbol ensures the integrity of organic products in the marketplace for consumers. - Kalleske Wines gain gold in China - Kalleske family revel in Shiraz Challenge accolade - Seven Barossa wineries in SA wine tourism awards - Marananga Wine Show 2018

