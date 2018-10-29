Henschke family celebrate their rich history and heritage in the Barossa after hitting 150th milestone in October, 2018.

During October, a Barossa winery steeped in history celebrated a significant milestone of family winemaking.



"2018 marks 150 years of Henschke family winemaking, and 177 years since my great-great-grandfather Johann Christian travelled with his family from Prussia to Port Adelaide,” Stephen Henschke shared.



In honour of the milestone, the family released the latest vintage of their prized Hill of Grace Shiraz and a spectacular new publication.

According to the family, the 2013 Henschke Hill of Grace Shiraz is one of the smallest vintages in the wine’s venerable history.



Marking 150 years, the new low-yielding vintage has been named ‘Faith’, after the desperate wait for rain needed to carry the precious yield of the vines through to harvest.

Alongside Hill of Grace, the winery has released a new single-vineyard Eden Valley Shiraz, The Wheelwright, a 2015 vintage paying tribute to founder, Johann Christian Henschke, a skilled stonemason and wheelwright.

In addition, together with Hardie Grant, the family has published Hill of Grace: 150 Years of Henschke Under Southern Skies, by Fiona MacDonald.



The rich work details the origins and tasting notes, dated 1958-2013, for the winery’s internationally acclaimed Hill of Grace and is finished with stunning full-colour photographs by renowned Barossa photographer, Dragan Radocaj.

Henschke is now in the hands of husband and wife team, winemaker Stephen and viticulturist Prue, together with their children, Johann, Justine and Andreas.



Fifth-generation custodians the couple continue to uphold the family name, synonymous with South Australian winemaking since Johann Christian planted a small vineyard in 1862, with the first commercial vintage released in 1868.



Mr Henschke has winemaking in his blood, having inherited a holistic approach from his ancestors.



His careful site selection and use of traditional winemaking techniques, such as open-top fermentation and gentle oak maturation have led to some of the winery’s finest vintages.



Mrs Henschke, one of Australia’s top viticulturists, took on the role at Henschke in 1987 and continues to apply her research, fostering the future of the winery for generations to come.



Under her guidance, Henschke has made significant environmental advances in sustainability, as well as the use of organic and biodynamic viticultural practices.

“It has been important to me to show them how to tread as lightly as possible on our land, and how to pass it down to the next generation in better condition than we inherited it,” she said.



Leading Henschke toward the next century, are Stephen and Prue’s three children.



Johann, the eldest, graduated from winemaking in 2005 and joined the family business alongside his parents in 2013. His younger sister Justine, has been overseeing marketing and public relations since 2015. Their brother, Andreas currently works as an engineer and Henschke ambassador, which takes him across Australia sharing stories about his family heritage and love of wine.

With each generation building upon Henschke’s foundations, the winery now encompasses over 100 hectares of vineyards spanning three regions, Eden Valley, Barossa Valley and the Adelaide Hills.



The family are excited to be opening a new cellar door space in the original grain barn and woolshed (circa 1862 and 1952) at their Keyneton property in November.

