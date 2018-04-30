An ambitious $64 million enterprise to further nurture and grow the region’s food and wine, plus sport, culture and tourism is at the heart of Barossa Council’s latest move.



A basic sketch of a regional cultural hub being mooted by The Barossa Council in partnership with Chateau Tanunda. An expression of interest for funds is the first step in their plan.

During council’s special meeting on Thursday evening, elected members moved a motion to submit an expression of interest under the ‘Regional Growth Fund’.



Federal sought funds will support the ‘Global Food and Wine Project’ – more simply known as the ‘Barossa Regional Culture Hub’ to be located off Basedow Road, Tanunda.



The EOI application is based around two flagship projects, the five star accommodation offer by Chateau Tanunda and The Big Project opportunities presented by the council, which is expected to grow the industry, jobs and the region.



The Big Project is a Barossa-wide community infrastructure road map with a 50-year horizon.

Council shared how the ‘hub’ will be achieved through public use infrastructure development of sporting and cultural facilities and events; the second through commercial use infrastructure of global standard wine and tourism accommodation, training and job readiness facilities.

Project costs currently stand at $64 million with council’s share estimated at $34.7million, and supported by $17.35 million from council and partnership contributions.



On Thursday elected members heard how a preliminary independent financial analysis confirmed council’s financial position to fund the project as “sound and sustainable”.



The EOI is the first step in the grant process and if successful a full business case will be required within three months.



Director Community Project Jo Thomas said this project is exactly the type of funding The Big Project was designed to attract.



“From the very beginning we have been clear that external grant funding would underpin the implementation and delivery of The Big Project, and this funding may give us the perfect opportunity to do so,” she said.