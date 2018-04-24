Russ Stiggants, Zoe Phillips and Grant Kelly enjoying the wine tasting and menu sampling at Lou Miranda Wines, Rowland Flat.

The Southern Barossa Alliance (SBA) volunteers have regular social catch ups and ‘thank you’ meets, often hosted by local wineries.



During their latest catch-up, the dedicated helpers were treated like royalty – courtesy of Lou Miranda’s Winery at Rowland Flat.

About 28 SBA volunteers were provided with a fun and educational Miranda wine-tasting ‘master class’, a sampling of the fine Italian food from Miranda’s restaurant menu, and later, a tour through the barrel-rooms where Miranda wines are nurtured.

Host for the event was Garth Wright, now retired Miranda Cellar Master whose knowledge of the site’s wines and the various wine varieties is prodigious.



As well as matching quality wines with great food, a highlight for volunteers was the opportunity to experience the winery and taking a deep-draft sniff direct from Miranda’s Muscat barrels.

Head of the Southern Barossa Alliance Simon Taylor says the catch-ups were a core part of promoting community spirit, volunteering and increasing local awareness of our tourist attractions.

Garth Wright presenting Master Class to a healthy crowd at the Southern Barossa Alliance Volunteer catch-up.

“Not only was this another ‘bonding’ experience for our volunteers, but it also made them ambassadors for another iconic Southern Barossa winery,” Mr Taylor said.

‘Spoilt as we are for choice of terrific wines in the Southern Barossa, the chance to ‘get up and personal’ with our winemakers and enjoy their hospitality is delightful - and cuts both ways.

“Our volunteers not only had a great time, but it provided us with more detailed knowledge of our region which enables us to make recommendations to friends and family and gives us informed ‘talking points’ when we discuss our region with visitors who attend our public functions, like the Tour Down Under.’

Mr Taylor said, by way of example, that while most visitors to the Barossa know about its German heritage, fewer know about its long Italian wine-making heritage, particularly in the Southern Barossa region.

“Lou Miranda of Lou Miranda Estate, Charlie Scalzi of Gods Hill Wines, Ross Virgara of Grapes of Ross and Ghi Galizzi of Galizzi Wines are all grape growers and award winning winemakers with a long Italian heritage full of passion and love for the land and good wine.



This Italian connection adds great depth and richness to the Barossa experience contributing to the reason why “We Love The Place We Live” Simon said.

The catch-up was more than ‘fun and games’, 8it also provided an unofficial forum to talk about some of the plans the Southern Barossa Alliance has for the year ahead.

